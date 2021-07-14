Editor: I would like to bring up a issue in town that I’m sure plenty of people have issues with. This issue is with the local cable internet provider Suddenlink.
I personally am tired of being lied to taken advantage of paying a bill that I don’t get service on a regular basis.
Today I spent two hours on the phone to try to get them to fix a service that has been out off and on for a week.
They say we can be out in a week to look they been at my place at least 20 times with no luck.
I feel us as a community and the amount of money spent by us we should get a service we can use. I know this sounds like a complaint session but this is a problem and has been a problem they need to fix and upgrade their system but just pocket the money.
I hope we can get the message out that only us as community can get them to give us the quality service we are all paying for.
John Satterfield
Lake Havasu City
