Editor: Vladimir Putin must go to bed chortling and chuckling with sheer glee.Donald Trump is doing all his dirty work for him. Trump and Trump alone has divided this country beyond Putin’s wildest dreams. United we stand, divided we fall.
John Scott
Lake Havasu City
