Editor: Thank you, editor, for printing Holly Dove's reaction to the conspiracy theorist Kandi's un-American pro-Communist drivel calling true educated patriots "traitors." Anyone who can afford to pay attention knows who the real "traitors" are. Continually spouting lies and supporting a serial liar who tried to steal the election with the "Big "ie" only shows the ignorance and bitterness of the believers who trump convinced that they are victims of American Democracy. No informed, educated voters still believe the right wing fake Russian news that Kandi keeps pushing. God Bless America.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
