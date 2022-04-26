Editor: Thank God our weekly conspiracy theorist is finally able to laugh. She provides so much humor monthly with her right wing fantasies. Lies and anti American theories are not “opinion”. Glen Beck, one of her favorites, was too dishonest, even for the Austrailian owned FoxFakeNews. Most of us read the entire paper to digest the truth about Trump and his attempt to steal the election. I would guess that she didn’t make it to the page 11 on the April 26th story of Trump’s $10,000-a-day contempt fines. The truth shall set you free, and let you laugh at the Hollywood Walk of Fame game show host; his illiterate communist wife and inlaws, and his insurgent followers. Thanks for the continuing humor.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.