Editor: A writer published April 6 seems unaware that the former president made the time table agreement to leave Afghanistan, and released thousands of terrorists there, without consulting Afghan leadership.
A majority of Americans supported leaving Afghanistan, as the Sept. 11 killers were Saudis, not Iraqis or Afghanis.
Trump made the deal with the terrorists, and even invited their leaders to visit the White House, until his advisors had to inform him of the folly of such a poor decision. It’s sad how some people will go to their graves never admitting what a disaster 45 was.
A million dead from his dishonesty about coronavirus being gone by Easter, would seem to show how he refused to keep Americans safe, the number one job of the president. Maybe he meant this Easter?
