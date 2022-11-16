Editor: Thank God for Kelli Ward, Kari Lake; Trump, and all the conspiracy theorists who spewed their hate and lies in this editorial page! How else would Arizona become a blue state, after years of control by the right wing? Hopefully Kelli Ward will ignore the calls for her to resign as leader of Arizona Republicans.
She and her lying hero Trump are the Democrats’ best weapons against tyranny and fraud, like the stolen election claim. Kari Lake said “Arizonans know B.S. when they see it.” We certainly do, as our votes clearly indicate. Lies and extremism do not impress educated voters from any party. Hopefully the few remaining “victims” in this town will join the real world, and remove their childish flags proclaiming they want to have sex with Biden, the honestly elected President.
