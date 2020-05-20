Editor: Thank you for printing the dishonest ramblings of the Trump supporters! One entertaining example is Now that hydroxychloroquine has been shown to be an effective treatment for the coronovirus”. Anyone who has been paying attention knows this is a lie. The other day, a confused supporter of the celebrity game show president with the Hollywood walk of fame star, said he did not like celebrities. You can’t make this stuff up. It’s sad that people can’t follow real news, or they would look foolish.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
