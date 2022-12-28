Editor: Thank God law enforcement and Karma are finally catching up with the anti-American trump supporters. Q-Anon Capitol rioter Doug Jensen, who was so gullible as to travel from Iowa to be one of the first to attack police and Democracy at our sacred bastion of Patriotism, was just sentenced to 5 years for his felonies.
Not a member of Antifa, B.L.M, or the C.I.A. as some of our local conspiracy theorists continue to claim falsely.
