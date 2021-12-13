Editor: A frequent conspiracy theorist letter writer loves to claim Democrats are Communists, and asked which Communist country we want to emulate? How about either one of the countries where Trump’s first and third wives came from? His daughter even has a Russian name! Wow, it’s amazing you don’t print this Q-crazy drivel on the funny page.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
