Editor: Our local conspiracy theorist leader rants about lies and communism.
It’s so entertaining that someone who espouses Glen Beck’s dishonest radicalism, calls the current administration liars, who make communists rejoice. There is only one former president who tallied 35,000 lies, as counted by fact checkers.
There was only one Trump University fraud before his first election. There Is only one former president who called his pal Putin a genius for invading Ukraine. There is only one former president with multiple Communist wives/ in-laws, with no American veterans in his entire family.
There is only one draft/tax dodging former president who can’t remember which foot had the bone spurs that kept him from serving. There is only one who has a daughter with “Ivan” in her name. I could go on and on, but no logic, or facts will ever register with the Q tips. There is no I.Q. in QAnon. Only fantastic lies and ridiculous conspiracy theories.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
