Editor: God Bless the Department of Justice for serving subpoenas on Arizona State Sen. Kelly Townsend and president of the Arizona Senate Karen Fann, along with conspiracy theorist Kelli Ward, for their parts in the fake elector scheme to overthrow Democracy and the 2020 election. How sad that these dishonest Republicans thought that they could pull off this unconstitutional scam to keep trump in office illegally. Every day more facts and proof come out as to just how delusional some people are. The greed of people who profit from clearly bogus and fraudulent ploys to remain in power, against the will of taxpaying voters is barely believable.
At least the majority of Republicans now want no part of Trump ever holding any type of office again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.