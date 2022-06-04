Editor: A writer published Thursday, June 2, wants to see my Thompson Center Contender 30:30 pistol with scope I mounted. He would obviously be afraid of my “very manly hands and forearms” ( his words ), so I don’t want to scare him, by showing it in person, but anyone with half a brain can google Thompson Center and see the variety of big caliber single shot pistols available. It’s not that difficult to google, or control a pistol, if you have the mental and physical ability. Not all people are dishonest like many conspiracy theorists who contribute to these pages.
Thank you for allowing me to educate the weak and less fortunate.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.