Editor: Kudos to former Republican Gov. Ducey for refusing Trump’s dishonest effort to overthrow his lost election, helping save democracy and the American electoral process. It’s refreshing to know that not all Arizona Republicans were so afraid of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Celebrity Game Show Host, that they bowed to his Big Lie, and other conspiracy theories. Maybe there is still hope for the Rule of Law in our great country.
John Wensing
