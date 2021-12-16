Editor: A writer opined about blacks and the entertainment industry. Surely we have seen enough of the obese celebrity game show host with the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the communist third wife. It’s very entertaining to see Trumpers debase themselves for the Big Liar.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
