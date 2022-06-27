Editor: Thank God federal law enforcement and Karma are catching up to Kelli Ward for her part in The Big Lie about a stolen election. Today's News Herald, Friday June 24, front page.. Her part in the "Fake Elector" conspiracy proves why Arizona voters found her unfit to represent us. The lies and un-American actions of Ward and fellow "doctor" Paul Gosar show why so many don't trust doctors who so easily con others for profit. Being so close to the 4th is an appropriate time to expose the people who purposely defraud taxpayers. Have a safe holiday weekend, and never forget the honest Americans that made our country great.
