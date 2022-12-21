Editor: How sad that election denying conspiracy theorist Kari Fake Lake is still trying to profit on the gullible followers if DJT.
Maybe she will create a scam of $99 trading cards for “victims” to throw their money away on. Have a M.A.G.A.HA.HA. Christmas!
