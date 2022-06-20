Editor: Thanks for publishing Vince Moreschi's attempt to portray me as a Trump hater. I have never hated the obese Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrity game show host. He is the most entertaining Democrat-turned-Republican since Reagan. I only dislike those who use them to push dishonest agendas.
By no means was/is Trump "conservative" — unless exploding the debt to make the elite more wealthy is now considered "conservative."
Vince cites John Durham's failed prosecution of Sussman as something I should read about. Anyone who pays attention, knows what a failure Durham is. Sussman was, of course acquitted.
He also claims Trump's third wife is not a communist because she converted to American citizenship. Funny that her communist parents used chain migration to come here. I guess in Vince's world there are no communists in America. Maybe he should tell all the conspiracy theorists this "fact."
How many right-wingers call the winners of the election "commies?" Thank God the bipartisan sedition hearings have pointed out the over $250,000,000 that trump has conned his followers out of since losing to Biden.
Calling facts "drivel" in a letter that took weeks to come up with says much about the lack of political understanding some have. Keep paying $10 to see "2000 Mules," the film made by the foreign admitted felon election fraud liar Dinesh D'souza at your local "church." Some are still clinging to this as "proof" of a stolen election, even after Trump's hand-picked Attorney General Bill Barr laughed at this science fiction in his sworn deposition. God Bless honest Americans.
