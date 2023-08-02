Editor: Thank God we are still a country where the majority still believe in the Rule of Law. Some thought Trump should get away with his attempt to overthrow hundreds of years of Democracy in our Republic.
Although a small group will continue to send him money for his millions in legal bills, Americans have spoken, with our ballots. Since no viable candidate has been able to stand up to the lies, and conspiracy theories of the “victims”, we will continue the upward trends set by the Biden administration.
John - The victims will continue to get triggered, whine and complain, and keep pouring their donations to the "billionaire" who uses it for his legal defense fund. Draining a lot of donations away from the republican party (see Az Republican party money on hand [beam]) and ensuring that republicans lose biggly in 2024. The orange loser and his far-right supporters are killing the republican party as we speak.
Yeah right! [batman]
“Nothing shady is going on with Hunter Biden and his overseas business.”
“Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation.”
“Okay, the laptop is real but it doesn’t prove anything.”
“There is no proof who ‘the Big Guy’ is.”
“Okay, the Big Guy is Joe Biden but he still didn’t do anything wrong.”
“Joe Biden never got paid for Hunter’s overseas business dealings.”
“Okay, Hunter Biden said Joe got paid but there is no proof.”
“Joe Biden had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings.”
“Okay, Joe knew about the dealings but he didn’t partake in them.”
“Okay, Joe took business calls with Hunter but they were just talking about the weather!
[thumbup][tongue][love][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton
John: you are either drunk or drug-impaired when you write your crazy thoughts.
à la hwyrovr…
“A rating agency downgraded U.S. credit for the second time in the nation's history on Tuesday, sounding an alarm with implications for the economy and everyday people's finances if U.S. debt continues to grow, analysts told ABC News.“
“à la hwyrovr……”. [thumbup][huh][wink][smile] Deaton
Keep drinking the blue kool-Aid, you ad to the problem!
