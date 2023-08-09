Editor: Congratulations to the tribes that have been working so long to get the new national monument created. Not all western Arizonans are crying foul about the designation. Some right wing election deniers are confused as to why they weren’t consulted/involved more in discussions. Why wouldn’t they consult Kari Lake, who claims to be governor, and Donald Trump, who claims to have won re-election? 1.3% of the nation’s uranium reserves, in the designated area will not be missed, and the natural beauty will go on in perpetuity. May the gods bless the tribes that are the caretakers of their lands.
Yes, I'm also glad to see our country working for the people, honoring past treaties and not bending over for large mining corporations!
John blesses the caretakers of the lands as if he had actually been to any reservation and seen how they take care of their land. There are many native Americans who only look for the handouts that they can get, just like a typical Democrat.
As for the BOS representing mining interests...aren't they "people" also, [batman]? Won't those mines produce valuable things like uranium (we need it after Hillary allowed Russia to buy 30% of our supply) and other elements in demand worldwide? It seems that the BOS represents the people (taxpayers) much more than the Biden administration does.
You know something’s screwy when one day you have the Mohave county BOS chair claiming that Mohave County was ignored by the creation of this beautiful National Monument and then the very next day he’s bragging about how much he’s influenced the size of the monument by meeting with the representatives that created the monument.
Does it surprise anyone that the Mohave County BOS represents mining interests and not the people?
