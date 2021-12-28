Editor: Many writers are still in denial, defending the obese Celebrity Hollywood Walk of Fame game show host with the two communist wives; who has the deaths of 800,000 and counting, on his “hoax” virus. Was conning losers into attacking law enforcement at our capitol “putting us on the right track?” Look at the jobs and economic recovery that has taken place in one short year! Thank God Joe has experience repairing economic ruin of Republicans. He rebuilt after the Lil’ Bush disaster also. How can we take seriously those who believe the thousands of lies Trump spewed? Trump’s daughter has a communist name, just like her mother and stepmom, yet the Trumpets keep calling others “socialists” and “communists.”
Comedy writers couldn’t make this up. The truth shall set you free!
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
Seek professional help.
