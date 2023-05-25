Editor: The Rule of Law sometimes moves slowly, but Thank God Oath Keepers leader Rhodes has been sentenced to 18 years for his role in the failed insurrection at our Capitol. Now maybe the conspiracy theorists who continue to fill this page with claims of false imprisonment, & mistreatment of Traitors to The U.S.A., will finally find another reason to pretend they are victims of a Deep State. Not one BLM, or Antifa member charged, or convicted, as some had hoped for. The only FBI, & Police implicated, were on the side of the losing insurgency. The truth usually comes out in the end. “The righteous hate what is false and the wicked make a stench and bring shame upon themselves.” Proverbs 13:5
John Wensing,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.