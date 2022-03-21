Editor: Thank you, Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, for working to obtain federal funding for Police in LHC (News-Herald, 3/16), while Paul Gosar and Kelli Ward continue to push conspiracy theories about “stolen” elections. Some in this town actually believed trump could overturn the will of the people with an insurrection, and unwillingness to have a normal legal change of rightfully elected officials. God Bless America!
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
