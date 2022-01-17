Editor: The lunacy of the right wing Q-tips who have no clue what they are talking about continues almost daily in these pages. One poor soul made claims”the takeover by the Democrats of the House, the Senate and Presidency!” So now Mitch McConnell, with the Chinese wife, is a Democrat? Another confused writer, the same day, called local war hero John McCain a “traitor”, just as Trump’s “Oathkeepers” are charged with seditious crimes against America and Law Enforcement. Who’s the traitor now? Maybe Ivanka’s dad and Ivanna’s ex. hubby. How many top Democrats married Communists? The Q tippers never seem to have an answer for both Trump and McConnell having communist wives. Just the same old lies. Repeated over, and over again. Not funny anymore, with 800,000 dead and hospitals crashing with unvaccinated fools willing to die from Trump’s virus.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
