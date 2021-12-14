Editor: It’s not a coincidence that both Fox and Today’s News-Herald failed to cover the top story Tuesday, that all three Fox night celebrities and Donnie Jr. tried to stop Trump’s overthrow of our government and attacking law enforcement.
No wonder so many Western Arizona residents are so gullible to the Big Lie and other conspiracy theories. Having facts doesn’t fit in with the nut job agenda of “leaders” like Trump, Paul Gosar and Kelli Ward.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
John's evidently having CNN hallucinations. There was no January 6th attempted takeover or coup. It was just some over zealous protesters much like the ANTIFA crowd, only they weren't burning buildings and cars like the latter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.