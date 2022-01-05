Editor: God bless America! Thank God for true conservative Liz Cheney and the committee exposing the traitorous attack on law enforcement and the U.S.A. at our Capitol.
Never forget how the celebrity game show host conned his believers into thinking he could win a fair election.
The Q-tips conspiracy theories about Antifa and BLM infiltrating the Confederate flag waving seditionist racist mob have been proven as false as the Arizona “stolen election.” Praise the Lord for honest Patriots willing to stand up to the ridiculous claims of the remaining anti-American supporters of the husband of Ivanna and Melania, the father of Ivanka, (all communist names) who still have so little self respect that they call others “communists.” It’s always funnier when it’s true.
John Wensing
Lake Havsau City
