Editor: Thank You for the one-day respite from lunatic fringe conspiracy theorists! Unfortunately Friday brought a return of the delusional almost daily rantings of the same old people who fell for the celebrity. He’s gone, but Caitlin Jenner has the stuff to fill his “shoes.”
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.