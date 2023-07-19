Editor: God bless registered Republican Trump appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray, for standing up to the extreme right wing conspiracy theories espoused by the election deniers. We all remember when they claimed to be for law and order. Now they are trying to defund law enforcement, and are holding up military advancement, leaving vacant top jobs of our forces. Now, the purported whistle blower that had the “goods” on Biden turns out to be a foreign agent on the run from the law. Shame on these perceived “victims”. No wonder people are leaving the party in droves, and the predicted red wave in the last election was such a flop.
John Wensing
(1) comment
John I see your head is still in the toilet. Haven't you been paying attention to the congressional hearing today. The two IRS whistle blowers had some pretty compelling information to put forth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.