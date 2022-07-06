Editor: Remember when Republicans claimed to be pro life? They can no longer claim that with a straight face. They are now pro gun and pro rape and incest. 80 percent of Americans favor reproductive rights for women, especially in the case of rape and incest. Only the pro assault weapon right wing think they should control others rights and refuse to care for the unwanted children of rape and incest that will now be on the public dole. These same people are against public education that would benefit the poor unwanted children that will burden taxpayers for decades. They certainly are not pro democracy or pro American either, when they keep pushing the debunked Big Lie of a "stolen election" that has conned many followers of dishonest "leaders" like Kelli Ward and Paul Gosar who still push conspiracy theories.
Thank God for the honest Republicans that have testified under oath about Trump's attempt to steal the election while others take the 5th and pardons for their traitorous crimes. The parade shooting on the 4th by a right-wing punk with an assault weapon is proof that no claim of "pro-life" can be made by the right.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
