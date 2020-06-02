Editor: Only in America could two Democratic Celebrity Walk of Fame Stars succumb to mental illness and lead the Republican Party.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
Smoke. Fire. Wind. Evacuations. I was going to remind you that fire season is here…
As a child, I grew up in abject poverty with our family being evicted often. A num…
We’re all going crazy and running out of things to do during this endless shutdown…
The Lake Havasu Unified School District's board of directors is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to provide sex education to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.