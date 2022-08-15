Editor: God bless law enforcement and their families now under attack by extreme right wing conspiracy theorists like Paul Gosar, who are calling for defunding any honest American patriots who believe in truth and the rule of law. The jobs of those who defend our great country from internal threats gets tougher every day when gullible gun carrying nuts like the Ohio Navy veteran, who gave his life for the lies of the former resident of the White House, believe the hoax that they are victims of a stolen election. Thank God the lies of some Republicans are now being realized for just how dangerous and un-American they are.
