Editor: Inches under a cartoon about crazy Q conspiracy, you published a rambling diatribe of Q conspiracies. Most of us who paid attention remember it was Trump who played down the virus, and called it a “hoax and Democratic conspiracy to make him look bad”. Wow! It really worked. He also said “it will be gone by Easter.” He just didn’t say what year.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
