Editor: Imagine the lives that could have been saved if Republicans had the same concern for covid as they are claiming to have over drug users, who by choice use fentanyl? The hypocrisy is amusing. Trump lost the election largely for his mishandling of covid, calling it a Democratic hoax to make him look bad. Well if it was, it sure worked. His Mothers Day childish rant sure didn’t help his tarnished image either. Thank God Americans rejected his bruised ego, and chose Biden by millions of votes in “the most secure election” in history.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
