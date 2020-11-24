Editor: Joe and Dr. Jill went up on the Hill as easily as drinking water. Now the fun has just begun. Evicting Trump, son-in-law, and daughter!
Thank You for reading my poem. It actually rhymes. Unlike some attempts published previously.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
NOW THAT is a poem! Thank you! [thumbup][thumbup]
