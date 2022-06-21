Editor: Thank God for Arizona Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers standing up for the Arizona and U.S. constitutions against Trump's fraudulent stolen election claims in the bipartisan Jan. 6 sedition hearings. God bless his Christian family for undergoing the death threats from dishonest Trump supporters who believed the big lie still being pushed by the losing side in the election. Bless the hearts of the poor people who are still sending millions to line Trump's pockets in the name of anti-Democratic lies.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
