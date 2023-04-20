Editor: God bless the American justice system for allowing Australian-owned Fox News to admit it continued to lie about crazy conspiracy theories about election fraud to their faithful viewers when they knew it was false.

$787.5 million is a drop in the bucket of what they have made by knowingly spreading lies for profit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.