Editor: God bless the American justice system for allowing Australian-owned Fox News to admit it continued to lie about crazy conspiracy theories about election fraud to their faithful viewers when they knew it was false.
$787.5 million is a drop in the bucket of what they have made by knowingly spreading lies for profit.
Hopefully the people who believed these dishonest frauds, will take to heart that they were conned by foreign billionaires who have no sense of Patriotism towards the U. S.A. Here’s looking forward to the SmartMatic case against these same admitted liars who tried to help overthrow Democracy and the rule of Law.
If some, who call themselves American Patriots, would stop patronizing these horrible un-American foreigners, maybe they would slink away back “down under”, where they belong. The truth shall set you free.
