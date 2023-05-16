Editor: The Durham Report, pushed by Trump’s hand-picked lackey Bill Barr has fizzled out with a big dud.
Another conspiracy theory that was falsely pushed by “leaders” trying to convince their faithful that they are victims. Over four years, and multi-millions of taxpayer dollars to prove what we informed Americans already knew.
Some contributors to this page have been waiting with baited breath for this report to point to a “Deep State” that brought Trump down. We know they won’t acknowledge this admission of waste of taxpayer dollars on yet another silly witch hunt.
They will move on to the next unbelievable hoax that right wing media puts in front of them.
Some will never choose to move forward, and enjoy the Greatest Country on Earth. God Bless American voters who are tired of such backward “thinking.”
