Editor: How easy it is to create your own false reality when you can’t admit you were conned by a grifter. Now folks who believe they are victims of American voters are claiming critical race theory is being taught in schools, with no proof. Also claiming Biden should be charged for his “dealings”, without saying what he could possibly be charged with? He asks where trump would be now? We who can afford to pay attention, know where he is. Under investigation and pleading the 5th while his advisor was found guilty of a felony and sentenced to prison, much like Dinesh D’souza who made up the 2000 false. Thank God American Patriots saw through the lies so common on the right. Let’s Go Bannon!
