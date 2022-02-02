Editor: The lightly attended local Trump rally was proof positive that the celebrity game show host can still talk a good con game. Even if you are a complete cultist, you surely can see the issues with local conspiracy theorists Kelli Ward and Paul Gosar. Between Trump’s ill-fitting suits and clown tie hiding his obesity, and hair flying in the breeze, the video of Ward and Gosar is hilarious if not disturbing.
To see poor gullible people being misled into buying childish conspiracy books, and supporting such traitors is sad.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
[89 words]
(0) comments
