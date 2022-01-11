Trump Day?
Editor: It’s not even funny anymore how clueless Trump supporters are. Renaming Flag Day as Trump Day is pure “Very Stable Genius.” Maybe Arizona can squeeze it between Ivana Day (Trump’s first wife and daughter’s namesake) and Putin Day! You can’t make this up! We all watched the game show host incite his losers to attack law enforcement at our Capitol. Trump Day needs to be Jan. 6 every year so we never forget treason.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
