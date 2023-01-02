Editor: In response to the Scott Gay letter on Friday, Dec. 30, I thought some facts are in order. Trump released 5,000 terrorist in Afghanistan, Biden didn’t do that.
Trump lied about covid, calling it a Democratic hoax to make him look bad. Biden didn’t do that. One million Americans have died from Trumps mishandling of covid. Biden didn’t do that.
Republican owned oil companies gouged Americans for the price of gas, while continuing to export millions of barrels for record profits, and let the misinformed right claim there is a gas shortage.
Biden didn’t do that. Biden paid his taxes proudly to support our military.
Trump did not do that. Biden did not support mutilation of children as a national priority. Only Gay believes that. How sad that delusional “victims” keep getting their lies printed in these pages. No sane person believes this sick garbage. Happy New Year, and we welcome you back to reality, if you want to try it.
