Editor: I would like to address Kurt Krueger’s question: What’s wrong with the America First concept?

It’s isolationism. Although U.S. isolationism was not the only cause of World War II it was one of the main reasons for the start of the war because it allowed authoritarian rule to sweep the world with the weakened League of Nations, contributed to the worsening of the Great Depression, and made diplomatic resolve abroad impossible.

