Editor: On the same day of the report that insurrectionists lawyers admit that trump duped their defendants into trying to overthrow our government, another denier writes trying to defend the traitors.
Most of us watched Trump gin up these gullible followers into ruining their lives for a celebrity con man.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
