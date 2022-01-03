Editor: Another writer in denial blames Democrats for deaths of Americans. Besides the 800,000 and counting deaths from denying and lying about Trump’s virus, I have two words to say about wars in the wrong countries with the wrong enemies: Iraq and Afghanistan. As for lies about Russia and a duly elected President, only one U.S. “president” has two communist wives in his past and a daughter with a communist name.
Happy New Year! Maybe try reality for a resolution.
John Wensing
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.