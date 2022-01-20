Editor: I see that our Senator has decided to put his monkey suit back on and parade around town. His stance on the “voting rights” bill is a testament to his inability to stand on his own two feet; space suits him better.
A tie in the Senate is not, on any level, a mandate.
A tie is a mandate for discussion and compromise, not a sweeping theft of state’s rights in governing their own elections. P.S. Should he decide to auction off his “space ape” suit please return the money to the U.S. Treasury, or of course you could pay back what it cost the taxpayers to shoot it into space.
Jon Kilpatrick
Lake Havasu City
