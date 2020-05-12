Editor: I get a laugh from the letters claiming that the pandemic is a Chinese war against America and Trump. Come on, people, every country on the planet has been affected by the virus, including China and their closest allies. Couldn’t China think of a more effective, more efficient way to harm Trump?
On a related subject Trump came up with a set of guidelines for the states to reopen, he also promised to come down hard on any states which didn’t follow the guidelines.
So far over 40 states have started to reopen but none of them have followed the guidelines. anybody care to show me how Trump has “come down hard” on these states.
One final note. Why does Trump see the need to blame previous administrations for our countries problems? Did Bush continually blame Clinton for Sept. 11? Did Obama continually blame Bush for the recession? Yet Trump continues to blame previous presidents for the problems of the past three years. The man simply cannot admit to being anything less than perfect.
The scary part of this is that a large number of Americans believe this ludicrous scenario.
Jon Meese
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.