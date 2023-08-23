Editor: Bob Barret is obviously unhappy with the US government in general, but I take exception to his complaint about the money being granted to the Lake Havasu Senior Center.

The LH senior center serves all our local seniors and the winter visitor seniors when they are in town. Hundreds of seniors are served meals at the center each weekday and volunteer drivers deliver meals on wheels each weekday to those who are housebound.

