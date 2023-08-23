Editor: Bob Barret is obviously unhappy with the US government in general, but I take exception to his complaint about the money being granted to the Lake Havasu Senior Center.
The LH senior center serves all our local seniors and the winter visitor seniors when they are in town. Hundreds of seniors are served meals at the center each weekday and volunteer drivers deliver meals on wheels each weekday to those who are housebound.
Numerous activities and educational sessions are offered including free income tax preparation.
Hundreds of people — members, staff, and volunteers — benefit from that big coffee pot, those very old chairs, and that archaic dishwasher that are earmarked to be replaced with the grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Neither your nor my grandkids or great-grandkids will be paying anything for these purchases. Would you rather we install another pickleball court with the money?
