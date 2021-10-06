Editor: While we debate the pros and cons of vaccinations and masking we have a real problem heading our way. My grandson, an Army nurse, was plucked away from his assignment within Fort Wainwright, Fairbanks, Alaska, given 48 hours to pack and process before he was sent to Landstuhl, Germany, to join 60 others from hospitals around the world to assist in the barrage of Afghans needing hospital care. The real story he tells me is that just 6 miles away at Ramstein Air Base is the tent city erected to house the 27,000 Afghan refugees being processed and shipped all over the country. The medics who bring over patients are telling they are experiencing an outbreak of childhood diseases such as measles and who know what else. In the adult population it is tuberculosis. These folks are not vaccinated for anything and never have been. We have worked so hard to eradicate these diseases and here we are importing the carriers by the thousands. So to young families, make sure your children's shots are up to date and to adults with respiratory problems be vigilant and precautionary.
By the way among the 27,000 there are thousands of pregnant women.
Lots of new American citizens headed our way along with their chain migration relatives. Also most of the people require interpreters. I thought that is who we were helping, not every who worked on an American facility. The news last evening reported the first of many thousands slated for Arizona would be arriving soon. Church organizations planting them throughout the state. So I say with covid effecting mostly the elderly sparking our debates, you had best be worried for the very young.
Joseph Bernhardt
Lake Havasu City
