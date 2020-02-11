Editor: I enjoyed the article on monarch butterflies, but I was surprised there was no mention of the Butterfly Trail within Rotary Park. They have a well kept area for the butterfly with milkweed planted plentifully within the designated area.
I have seen a couple of monarch as late as past Sunday, and more will come in spring. Last year in spring I observed an elementary school group enjoy a butterfly release in the park trail. They sure had fun. Just curious as to no reference in your article.
Joseph Bernhardt
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.