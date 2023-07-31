Editor: On Sunday morning upon opening my newspaper I was greeted with the headline story that the city was seeking to change my hard water supply.
After consuming the article I began to ask myself if what you are informing me, I can eliminate my water softener rental, buying softener salt, eliminate buying osmosis filters, extend the life of my hot water heater, bath and kitchen fixtures, stop sending saline solutions to the waste water facility, saving the need to drain my pool and the cost of refilling and chemicals for restarting, less chlorine tabs in softer water plus saving on water usage. The health benefits when showering or bathing in soft water. Less lotions and potions. Maximum cleaning of detergents when doing laundry. I am an old duffer who can save up to $400 annually, so imagine what a household of just four would save. Please tell me what it would take to bring this about. You indicate there are three ways to do so. What are the costs? Give us a breakdown for each method. The cost per household per system. You keep raising the rates for crappy water, so let me know what it would take for the good stuff. Sure it would be nice to get grant money. If you get it. When you get it then you can always give rebates. Put it out there to see if the community is interested in saving money. Wouldn’t it be nice if our hospitality community could advertise soft water accommodations, What about it Mayor Sheehy.
