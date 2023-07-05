Editor: Regarding your poll on June 3 about bicycles and joggers: Unfortunately, we have read about this before and the action has been very discouraging.
Don’t look now but bicycles are being pushed down onto London Bridge Road. I see no mention of Arizona bicycle organizations, clubs or programs or local bicycle coalitions or associations that promote bicycle transportation/safety. With all that housing construction off London Bridge Road and the traffic it shall represent, this solution on an admitted narrow road is probably the last place for intermittent bicycle lanes.
